Dua Lipa shares first post after viral ‘Levitating’ x ‘Woh Ladki Jo’ mashup

Dua Lipa is offering peeks into her thrilling days in Mumbai.
The Future Nostalgia hitmaker, who touched down in India two days back, performed an exciting concert in Mumbai on Saturday, November 30.
During her electrifying concert, the songstress belted out a hit Instagram mashup of her track Levitating and Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic track Woh Ladki Jo from 1999 movie Baadshah. The mashup instantly went viral on internet.
Few hours after the thrilling show on Saturday night, Dua Lipa turned to her Instagram handle on Sunday morning, December 1, and shares a carousel of snaps and images that featured her time in the country.
“Thank you Mumbai!!!!!” captioned the Training Season singer.
Giving update on her upcoming journey, she continued, “off to our next and FINAL stop of the Asia run... SEOUL!!!!!”
The carousel opened with a beautiful image that featured Lipa lying over a flower adorned floor while, surrounding her were traditional brass items used to keep in near Hindu idols.
Moving forward with the slides showcased the singer enjoying her day out in the city, and then some glimpses from her heart-pounding concert.
A fan commented, “We got levitating x woh ladki jo in 2024 damm!!!”
Another expressed, “Levitating x woh ladki jo wasn't on my bingo card 2024.”
“Your Aura and Beauty from last night is Stuck in my head,” gushed a third.
Dua Lipa will next perform two shows in Seoul, South Korea, on December 4 and 5, 2024.