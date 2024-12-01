Entertainment

Dua Lipa shares first post after viral ‘Levitating’ x ‘Woh Ladki Jo’ mashup

The Radical Optimism Tour singer belted out a viral Instagram mashup during her India concert

  • by Web Desk
  • December 01, 2024
Dua Lipa shares first post after viral ‘Levitating’ x ‘Woh Ladki Jo’ mashup
Dua Lipa shares first post after viral ‘Levitating’ x ‘Woh Ladki Jo’ mashup

Dua Lipa is offering peeks into her thrilling days in Mumbai.

The Future Nostalgia hitmaker, who touched down in India two days back, performed an exciting concert in Mumbai on Saturday, November 30.

During her electrifying concert, the songstress belted out a hit Instagram mashup of her track Levitating and Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic track Woh Ladki Jo from 1999 movie Baadshah. The mashup instantly went viral on internet.

Few hours after the thrilling show on Saturday night, Dua Lipa turned to her Instagram handle on Sunday morning, December 1, and shares a carousel of snaps and images that featured her time in the country.

“Thank you Mumbai!!!!!” captioned the Training Season singer.

Giving update on her upcoming journey, she continued, “off to our next and FINAL stop of the Asia run... SEOUL!!!!!”

The carousel opened with a beautiful image that featured Lipa lying over a flower adorned floor while, surrounding her were traditional brass items used to keep in near Hindu idols.

Moving forward with the slides showcased the singer enjoying her day out in the city, and then some glimpses from her heart-pounding concert.

A fan commented, “We got levitating x woh ladki jo in 2024 damm!!!”

Another expressed, “Levitating x woh ladki jo wasn't on my bingo card 2024.”

“Your Aura and Beauty from last night is Stuck in my head,” gushed a third.

Dua Lipa will next perform two shows in Seoul, South Korea, on December 4 and 5, 2024.

THIS hidden street in Edinburgh will take you back centuries

THIS hidden street in Edinburgh will take you back centuries
Dua Lipa shares first post after viral ‘Levitating’ x ‘Woh Ladki Jo’ mashup

Dua Lipa shares first post after viral ‘Levitating’ x ‘Woh Ladki Jo’ mashup
Kanye West, Bianca Censori seen in Tokyo amid legal drama

Kanye West, Bianca Censori seen in Tokyo amid legal drama
Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea amid Prince Andrew, King Charles feud

Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea amid Prince Andrew, King Charles feud
Vin Diesel pays emotional tribute to pal Paul Walker on 11th death anniversary
Vin Diesel pays emotional tribute to pal Paul Walker on 11th death anniversary
Kanye West, Bianca Censori seen in Tokyo amid legal drama
Kanye West, Bianca Censori seen in Tokyo amid legal drama
Selena Gomez reacts to beau Benny Blanco big career milestone
Selena Gomez reacts to beau Benny Blanco big career milestone
Ben Affleck seen in rare outing amid Jennifer Garner reunion talks heat up
Ben Affleck seen in rare outing amid Jennifer Garner reunion talks heat up
Meghan Trainor regrets 'too much' botox: 'I need help'
Meghan Trainor regrets 'too much' botox: 'I need help'
John Legend pens romantic note for Chrissy Teigen on her 39th birthday: ‘My queen’
John Legend pens romantic note for Chrissy Teigen on her 39th birthday: ‘My queen’
Tulisa Contostavlos steals spotlight on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ latest episode
Tulisa Contostavlos steals spotlight on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ latest episode
Judy Greer reveals surprising reason of turning down iconic ‘Modern Family’ role
Judy Greer reveals surprising reason of turning down iconic ‘Modern Family’ role
Jonathan Bailey: Everything to know about 'Bridgerton' and ‘Wicked’ star
Jonathan Bailey: Everything to know about 'Bridgerton' and ‘Wicked’ star
Ellen DeGeneres’ England relocation turns sour with THIS major mishap
Ellen DeGeneres’ England relocation turns sour with THIS major mishap
Dua Lipa brings Bollywood magic to India tour with SRK-inspired mashup
Dua Lipa brings Bollywood magic to India tour with SRK-inspired mashup
‘Homesick’ Adele looks for ‘secure’ new house in London
‘Homesick’ Adele looks for ‘secure’ new house in London