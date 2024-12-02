‘Days Of Our Lives’ star Wayne Northrop breathes his last at 77

Wayne Northrop, former Dynasty and Days of Our Lives star, has left the entertainment world mourning at the age of 77.
On Sunday night, his publicist Cynthia Snyder confirmed the tragic news.
Cynthia revealed that Wayne passed away at the Motion Picture and Television Woodland Hills Home on Friday.
It is crucial to note that the veteran star was battling with Alzheimer disease for the last six years.
His wife Lynn Herring Northrop paid a moving tribute to him, "He took his last breath in the arms of his family. We wish to thank the most caring and amazing place, The Motion Picture and Television Home for taking such great care of him.”
"Wayne touched so many people with his sense of humor and wit. A husband for 43 years, the best dad ever to his two boys, Hank and Grady, and a rancher who loved his cows and was a friend to many,” she further noted.
On the work front, Wayne was known for his iconic Detective Roman Brady role on Days of Our Lives from 1981 to 1984, and then from 1991 to 1994.
In his stellar career, Wayne also starred in L.A. Firefighters, Cold Case, Never Say Never: The Deidre Hall Story and The Haunting of Lisa.