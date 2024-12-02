Entertainment

‘Days Of Our Lives’ star Wayne Northrop breathes his last at 77

Wayne Northrop's wife Lynn Herring penned a touching tribute for the late icon

  • by Web Desk
  • December 02, 2024
‘Days Of Our Lives’ star Wayne Northrop breathes his last at 77
‘Days Of Our Lives’ star Wayne Northrop breathes his last at 77

Wayne Northrop, former Dynasty and Days of Our Lives star, has left the entertainment world mourning at the age of 77.

On Sunday night, his publicist Cynthia Snyder confirmed the tragic news.

Cynthia revealed that Wayne passed away at the Motion Picture and Television Woodland Hills Home on Friday.

It is crucial to note that the veteran star was battling with Alzheimer disease for the last six years.

His wife Lynn Herring Northrop paid a moving tribute to him, "He took his last breath in the arms of his family. We wish to thank the most caring and amazing place, The Motion Picture and Television Home for taking such great care of him.”

"Wayne touched so many people with his sense of humor and wit. A husband for 43 years, the best dad ever to his two boys, Hank and Grady, and a rancher who loved his cows and was a friend to many,” she further noted.

On the work front, Wayne was known for his iconic Detective Roman Brady role on Days of Our Lives from 1981 to 1984, and then from 1991 to 1994.

In his stellar career, Wayne also starred in L.A. Firefighters, Cold Case, Never Say Never: The Deidre Hall Story and The Haunting of Lisa.

Is morning coffee actually a ‘gut-friendly’ choice? Here’s what study say

Is morning coffee actually a ‘gut-friendly’ choice? Here’s what study say
Sabrina Carpenter drops exciting update about ‘A Nonsense Christmas’

Sabrina Carpenter drops exciting update about ‘A Nonsense Christmas’
King Charles' plan for Prince William 'smooth' future laid bare

King Charles' plan for Prince William 'smooth' future laid bare
UK ministers called ‘foolish’ for supporting Ukraine’s NATO ambitions

UK ministers called ‘foolish’ for supporting Ukraine’s NATO ambitions
Sabrina Carpenter drops exciting update about ‘A Nonsense Christmas’
Sabrina Carpenter drops exciting update about ‘A Nonsense Christmas’
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wait for families’ approval to announce engagement
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wait for families’ approval to announce engagement
Ilona Maher signals potential Rugby World Cup comeback as RFU intervenes
Ilona Maher signals potential Rugby World Cup comeback as RFU intervenes
Vin Diesel pays emotional tribute to pal Paul Walker on 11th death anniversary
Vin Diesel pays emotional tribute to pal Paul Walker on 11th death anniversary
Dua Lipa shares first post after viral ‘Levitating’ x ‘Woh Ladki Jo’ mashup
Dua Lipa shares first post after viral ‘Levitating’ x ‘Woh Ladki Jo’ mashup
Kanye West, Bianca Censori seen in Tokyo amid legal drama
Kanye West, Bianca Censori seen in Tokyo amid legal drama
Selena Gomez reacts to beau Benny Blanco big career milestone
Selena Gomez reacts to beau Benny Blanco big career milestone
Ben Affleck seen in rare outing amid Jennifer Garner reunion talks heat up
Ben Affleck seen in rare outing amid Jennifer Garner reunion talks heat up
Meghan Trainor regrets 'too much' botox: 'I need help'
Meghan Trainor regrets 'too much' botox: 'I need help'
John Legend pens romantic note for Chrissy Teigen on her 39th birthday: ‘My queen’
John Legend pens romantic note for Chrissy Teigen on her 39th birthday: ‘My queen’
Tulisa Contostavlos steals spotlight on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ latest episode
Tulisa Contostavlos steals spotlight on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ latest episode
Judy Greer reveals surprising reason of turning down iconic ‘Modern Family’ role
Judy Greer reveals surprising reason of turning down iconic ‘Modern Family’ role