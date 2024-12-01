Entertainment

Kanye West, Bianca Censori seen in Tokyo amid legal drama

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are currently in the Japanese capital for several months

  • by Web Desk
  • December 01, 2024
Kanye West and Bianca Censori turned heads during their outing in Tokyo, drawing attention for their bold presence in the bustling city.

As per Dailymail, the Famous crooner and his wife the yeezy architecture' garnered attention while stepping in a white hoodie and pants with black shoes.

West, who shares four kids with Kim Kardashian, covered his head with the hood as he rode the escalator up toward the Toho Cinemas.

Meanwhile, Censori wore her classic full-body suit in a sheer white colour along with white pumps.

She tied her lock in a sleek bun and she wore dark sunglasses.

To note, the couple is currently in the Japanese capital for several months, reportedly they will be there for some time or somewhere else abroad, following West entangled in a lawsuit by his former employee.

The influencer Lauren Pisciotta filed a legal suit against Kanye West, for allegedly raping, sexually harassing, and stalking her while she worked for him in 2021-22.

She claimed in her lawsuit that West was accused of having sexual fetishes, including a passion for having sex with the mothers of his targets, including the mother of his wife, Bianca Censori.

