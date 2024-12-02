Sports

Terry Griffiths, former world snooker champion, passes away at 77

  by Web Desk
  December 02, 2024
Snooker legend and former world champion Terry Griffiths dies at the age of 77 after a long battle with dementia.

Griffiths’ son Wayne confirmed the death of his father in a Facebook post on Monday, December 2, 2024.

He wrote, “To our friends and snooker followers in general, we are deeply saddened to share the news of our loss. Terry Griffiths OBE passed away peacefully on 1st December after a lengthy battle with dementia. He was surrounded by his family in his beloved hometown in South Wales. A proud Welshman, Terry was born in Llanelli, brought pride to Llanelli, and now he has found peace in Llanelli.”

“He would not have had it any other way. Our family would like to send our heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Bryngolau Ward in Prince Philip Hospital for their exceptional care for Dad and for their support for our family over the last few weeks,” he continued.

Moreover, Griffiths, after successfully passing the qualifying round, won the 1979 Crucible title and became world snooker champion. He also won the Masters and the UK Championship to complete the sport's illustrious 'triple crown.'

He was made an OBE for his remarkable service to snooker in 2007, reported Sky News.

After retiring in 1977, Griffiths became an accomplished coach, mentoring famous players like Stephen Hendry, Mark Williams, and Mark Allen.

