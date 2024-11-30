Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo smiles wide after scoring another double for Al Nassr

Five-time Ballon d’Or award winner brings his career goal tally to 915 after scoring a double against Damac

  • by Web Desk
  • November 30, 2024


Cristiano Ronaldo beams with pride and a wider smile after winning three more points for his Saudi club Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Al Nassr claimed a dominant and easy 2-0 win over Damac in the Saudi Pro League clash on Friday, November 29, 2024.

The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner was the only scorer of the Friday match, who scored his career 914th and 915th career goals.

The Portuguese star celebrated his win in his iconic “SIUUU” style. He shared some iconic moments from the match on his Instagram and wrote, “3 points, 2 goals, and we keep going!”


Fans and fellow players came forward to congratulate and praise the footballer, who is shining bright at the age of 39.

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, “Slow down, bro.”

A record-keeping fan wrote, “Brace for Cristiano Ronaldo today… 915 career goals so far, 452 goals since turning 30!”

A user penned, “Great way to end the month," while another added, “Great performance! Every win brings us closer to 1,000 goals. Keep pushing; the momentum is building!”

Furthermore, Al Nassr now stands strong at number three in the points table with 25 points. The team will play the next high-tension match of the Saudi Pro League on Friday, December 2, 2024.

