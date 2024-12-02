Selena Gomez swoons over ‘angel’ stepsister Gracie Elliot Teefey

Selena Gomez has given her fans a dopamine rush with a sweet picture of stepsister Gracie Elliot Teefey.
The Only Murders in the Building starlet posting an adorable picture with Gracie on social media and wrote a heartfelt message for on.
On Sunday night, Selena dropped a snap of embracing her “angel” in a cozy comforter, on Instagram Stories.
She captioned the touching post, “My angel on earth.”
In the viral photo, the sibling duo can be seen hugging each other with their eyes closed.
It is important to mention that Gracie is the daughter of her mom Mandy Teefey and stepfather Brian Teefey.
A fan shared the adorable picture on X (formally known as Twitter), and wrote, “what a sweet bong these two share despite being step siblings. What a role model Selena is.”
Another commented, “Need me a sister who would take me to Taylor Swift concerts and buy me expensive things like Selena.”
“May God always protect their bond in the name of Jesus,” a third noted.
In July 2024, the Rare Beauty founder, 32, posted throwback photos of herself with her 11-year-old sister Gracie.
Selena penned, “There’s nothing like a little sister and the bond you have. I will forever protect you, help guide you and love you through every single moment in life baby girl."
Moreover, the songstress and actress had taken Gracie to multiple star-studded events and Taylor Swift concerts.