Princess Kate's upcoming event to celebrate her improved health

Kate's much-anticipated holiday event this week is expected to gain significant attention, marking another memorable occasion in the royal calendar.
The Princess of Wales will host her annual 'Together at Christmas' carol service on Friday, a cherished tradition that will also be broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve.
Last year, Kate was accompanied by her three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—at the heartwarming service.
It is expected that the royal youngsters will join her again this year, alongside Prince William.
This year's event holds extra significance as it celebrates Kate's health improvement, having recently completed her cancer treatment, adding a personal touch to the festive gathering.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams shared with GB News that the upcoming event offers a significant moment for the Princess of Wales, particularly in celebrating her improving health.
Following her cancer diagnosis earlier in the year, Kate revealed in September that she had successfully completed her preventative chemotherapy treatments. Fitzwilliams emphasised that this event provides an opportunity to highlight not only Kate’s recovery but also her resilience and strength.
"This is very important, we knew she was going to attend as it is so important for her.
"She has done this for four years, there was the iconic appearance where she played the piano.
"Also last year for the first time all three of her children attended.
"It will be a wonderful opportunity to celebrate that she is getting better, she has finished chemotherapy.
"She is looking forward obviously to doing more in the next year.
"It will have maximum exposure as it will be on December 6 and then on ITV on Christmas Eve."
He added, "It is really important for her at the end of a year which William has described as 'brutal'."
Ahead of her highly anticipated Christmas carol service on Friday, the Princess of Wales has penned a heartfelt letter to attendees, underscoring the power of love during challenging times.
The message highlights the importance of unity and compassion, particularly in moments of hardship. In addition to this poignant event, Kate will join Prince William and King Charles on Tuesday for a State Visit, further marking a significant week for the royal family.