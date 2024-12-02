New Documentary on Harry, Meghan could impact Royal reunion hopes

A new film centered on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Harry - The Lost Prince, is set to premiere on Germany’s ZDF network on December 3.
The documentary examines Harry's journey within the Royal family and his current life in California with Meghan.
Filmmaker Ulrike Grunewald interviewed the couple's Montecito neighbours, offering new insights into their lives.
Public relations expert Ryan McCormick has suggested the documentary could significantly affect the Sussexes’ public image. If it portrays them as relatable and grounded, it may bolster their reputation.
However, any depiction of opportunism or fresh controversies could hinder reconciliation efforts with the Royal Family and further damage their popularity.
The documentary also delves into Harry's role as the royal "reserve," the Queen’s death, and the health struggles of King Charles and Princess Kate.
This film comes just days before Harry’s new docuseries, POLO, which will premiere on December 10, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the world of competitive polo.
McCormick told The Mirror US: "Until the film comes out, everything is speculation. However, I think that if the special does not get a healthy amount of viewers, it would be a foretelling sign that Harry and Meghan‘s popularity has truly waned."
He continued: "If the documentary reveals fresh scandals and portrays the duo as opportunists seeking to return to the well of royal family secrets (which once propelled them to peak public interest), it will be a calamity for any reconciliation with Buckingham Palace. It will also hurt their reputation and likability."
However, the doc also has the potential to boost Harry and Meghan's popularity. McCormick explained: "If the film shows the royal exiles as down-to-earth, relatable and with humor it could be a tremendous boost to how they are perceived."
According to ZDF, the film will touch on how Harry has "always struggled with his role as a 'reserve'". It will also address the death of the late Queen and the recent cancer diagnoses of King Charles and Princess Kate.
A promo for the prime-time special reads: "The Royal Family has to deal with difficult developments and regroup after 'Megxit', the death of the Queen and Charles and Kate's cancer. What role will Harry play in the future?"
The description continues: "Even in his self-imposed exile in Montecito, California, he remains a figure of public interest. His commitment to charitable organisations - such as the Invictus Games he founded for wounded servicemen and women - always puts him in the spotlight."
Prince Harry is set to debut his new docuseries titled POLO, a five-part series premiering on December 10.
The much-anticipated show offers an exclusive look at polo players both on and off the field as they compete in the US Open Polo Championships. The series also includes glimpses of Harry and Meghan, adding a personal touch to the sports-focused narrative.