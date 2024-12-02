King Charles breaks silence over Prince Andrew's 'secret' funding

King Charles' representative allegedly debunked the rumours about Prince Andrew's 'secret' funding.
For the unversed, earlier, the monarch asked his brother to move from massive Royal Lodge due to the growing financial problems.
The King has even stopped financially supporting his brother.
However, it was reported that the Duke of York has found a legitimate source of money to support his lifestyle.
A few days ago, the Mail claimed that the "mysterious benefactor" was the King himself.
Royal expert Charlotte Griffiths said, "Multiple sources some at dinner parties" told her that "far from cutting Andrew off, Charles has personally cleared his errant brother’s bills for his upkeep."
An insider shared, "Charles has paid for it all…the king has cleared it. It’s all done."
However, Daily Beast said that the Palace insider's quashed the rumours by dubbing it those claims as "dinner party speculation and gossip."