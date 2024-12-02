Royal

Prince Harry, Prince Seeiso make special announcement in New York City

Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso established Senteale in 2006 in memory of their late mothers

  • by Web Desk
  • December 02, 2024


Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho announced Joint Project in New York.

Prince Seeiso's charity, Sentebale, has joined forces with Ki Smith Gallery for an art exhibition titled Friend, which will open to the public on Saturday, December 14.

Running until Jan. 19, the exciting exhibition will be free for everyone with visitors welcome to make on-site donations to support the valuable work of Sentebale.

“This collaboration with Ki Smith and his gallery is incredibly meaningful to the organization. Having Ki join us in Lesotho this past October to see Sentebale’s work ﬁrsthand, and to experience the creativity, resilience and determination of the young people we serve, was truly special,” Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso said to PEOPLE in a joint statement.

They further added, “Friend’ is making art accessible to everyone—an act that resonates deeply with Sentebale’s ethos of leaving no one behind. This exhibition captures the spirit of inclusivity and community that lies at the heart of both Sentebale and Ki Smith Gallery."

The art exhibition will feature the works of Minimalism and Op Art pioneers, alongside contemporary artists.

The 100% of the gallery's profits will be donated to Sentebale, which support young people in Lesotho and Botswana.

Moreover, Prince Harry will attend an intimate launch party on Wednesday, Dec. 4, to officially kick off the exhibit.

Princess Kate's upcoming event to celebrate her improved health

Princess Kate's upcoming event to celebrate her improved health
Beyoncé accused of 'robbing' boyband 911 in 90's

Beyoncé accused of 'robbing' boyband 911 in 90's
Massad Boulos becomes second in-law appointed to key role in Trump administration

Massad Boulos becomes second in-law appointed to key role in Trump administration
Prince Harry, Prince Seeiso make special announcement in New York City

Prince Harry, Prince Seeiso make special announcement in New York City
Meghan Markle's to outshine Prince Harry's next move amid 'professional separation'?
Meghan Markle's to outshine Prince Harry's next move amid 'professional separation'?
Kate Middleton makes surprise move after subtle 'forgiveness' for Harry
Kate Middleton makes surprise move after subtle 'forgiveness' for Harry
King Charles breaks silence over Prince Andrew's 'secret' funding
King Charles breaks silence over Prince Andrew's 'secret' funding
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie given huge warning amid Prince Andrew's misery
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie given huge warning amid Prince Andrew's misery
Sarah Ferguson ‘spoils’ Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie Christmas plans
Sarah Ferguson ‘spoils’ Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie Christmas plans
Sarah Ferguson joins Princess Eugenie for Christmas fun without 'lost' Prince Andrew
Sarah Ferguson joins Princess Eugenie for Christmas fun without 'lost' Prince Andrew
King Charles makes big announcement as Kate offers olive branch to Harry
King Charles makes big announcement as Kate offers olive branch to Harry
Queen Camilla’s shocking statement exposes her true emotions for Royal Family
Queen Camilla’s shocking statement exposes her true emotions for Royal Family
Meghan Markle making 'game-changing' plan amid Royal family rift?
Meghan Markle making 'game-changing' plan amid Royal family rift?
King Charles' plan for Prince William 'smooth' future laid bare
King Charles' plan for Prince William 'smooth' future laid bare
Queen Margrethe showcases new skills after King Fredrick's special plan revealed
Queen Margrethe showcases new skills after King Fredrick's special plan revealed
Prince Harry claims Queen Elizabeth favoured him over William for one special reason
Prince Harry claims Queen Elizabeth favoured him over William for one special reason