Prince Harry, Prince Seeiso make special announcement in New York City

Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho announced Joint Project in New York.
Prince Seeiso's charity, Sentebale, has joined forces with Ki Smith Gallery for an art exhibition titled Friend, which will open to the public on Saturday, December 14.
Running until Jan. 19, the exciting exhibition will be free for everyone with visitors welcome to make on-site donations to support the valuable work of Sentebale.
“This collaboration with Ki Smith and his gallery is incredibly meaningful to the organization. Having Ki join us in Lesotho this past October to see Sentebale’s work ﬁrsthand, and to experience the creativity, resilience and determination of the young people we serve, was truly special,” Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso said to PEOPLE in a joint statement.
They further added, “Friend’ is making art accessible to everyone—an act that resonates deeply with Sentebale’s ethos of leaving no one behind. This exhibition captures the spirit of inclusivity and community that lies at the heart of both Sentebale and Ki Smith Gallery."
The art exhibition will feature the works of Minimalism and Op Art pioneers, alongside contemporary artists.
The 100% of the gallery's profits will be donated to Sentebale, which support young people in Lesotho and Botswana.
Moreover, Prince Harry will attend an intimate launch party on Wednesday, Dec. 4, to officially kick off the exhibit.