Royal

Princess Eugenie visits hospital after key advice from mom Sarah Ferguson

Princess Beatrice made appearance at a hospital after Sarah Ferguson's shares crucial advice on cancer

  • by Web Desk
  • December 02, 2024


Princess Eugenie paid a poignant visit to the hospital after mom Sarah Ferguson's shares crucial advice she gives to her daughters.

Princess Beatrice sister offered a peek into her last week's visit to the Springfield Hospital to acknowledge the creativity of Hospital Rooms, a charitable organisation which transforms mental health facilities with their creative artwork.

In a video shared by the young royal she could be seen taking a stroll in the hospital to see the artsy walls painted with blend of vibrate colours and very uplifting messages on them.

Alongside a series of photos Eugenie shared on her Instagram account, Prince Andrew's daughter wrote, "Hospital Rooms brings creativity, colour and kindness to mental health hospitals and as an avid art lover, it was truly incredible to see." 


The caption added, "During my visit @_hospitalrooms shared their inspiring art programme and I was fortunate enough to meet the amazing teams and patients on Bluebell Ward and at Springfield Hospital."

This visit comes shortly after princesses Eugenie and Beatrice's mom got candid about giving her daughters key advice on breast cancer, which the Duchess of York herself survived in 2023.

“I have urged both Beatrice and Eugenie to be breast aware as breast cancer can strike at any age," Sarah told the outlet.

She added, “It’s vital that we all take responsibility for our own health and if you think something’s wrong, ask for help and don’t take no for an answer.”

