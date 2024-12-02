Massad Boulos becomes second in-law appointed to key role in Trump administration

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed his daughter Tiffany’s father-in-law, Massad Boulos as an advisor on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs on Monday, December 2.
As per BBC, he is the second in-law to be given a key role in the incoming administration.
Earlier, Trump appointed Charles Kushner, Ivanka’s father-in-law, as ambassador to France.
Announcing the appointment on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said, “Mr Boulos was instrumental in building tremendous new coalitions with the Arab American community".
“He has been a longtime proponent of Republican and Conservative values,” adding that Mr Boulos was an “asset” to his campaign.
Mr Boulos played a key unofficial role in the Trump campaign, working to win over Arab American and Muslim voters who became frustrated with the Biden administration over the Israel-Gaza war.
During the campaign, Mr Boulos appealed to Arab American and Muslim voters by promising that Trump would restore peace in the Middle East.
It is pertinent to note that unlike many of Trump's other appointments, Mr Boulos’ advisory role does not need to be confirmed by the US Senate.
Trump defeated Kamala Harris, who joined the race in July after Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.
To note, Trump will be sworn in as the new president on Monday, January 20, 2025.