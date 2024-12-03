Meghan Markle, Prince Harry drop major news before Kate’s key appearance

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released a huge news regarding their Archewell Foundation impact after Kate Middleton posted a Christmas message on Monday.
A clip posted by PEOPLE showed the highlights of Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a one-minute video.
In a never-before-seen footage, Harry and Meghan can be seen making significant public appearances over the past year, including their trips to Nigeria and Colombia.
Meanwhile, Coldplay’s A Sky Full of Stars was playing in the background of the video.
The exclusive clip was posted on the same day as the foundation's latest impact report.
In the viral report, the Archewell Foundation's co-executive directors James Holt and Shauna Nep reflect on the progress.
"This year, at The Archewell Foundation, we’ve witnessed the transformative power of human connection — of people reaching across divides to uplift one another. Our purpose is simple yet impactful: to show up, do good," James noted.
Shauna added, "To drive positive change, rally for communities in need, and nurture spaces where everyone is seen, valued, and supported. In 2024, we were honored to work alongside communities, families, and individuals who, despite facing tremendous hardship, are redefining what’s possible.”
Harry and Meghan’s video message came ahead of Princess Kate’s appearance at Christmas Carol concert on December 6, 2024.