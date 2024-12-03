Royal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry drop major news before Kate’s key appearance

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a video message after Kate Middleton offered olive branch

  • by Web Desk
  • December 03, 2024


Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released a huge news regarding their Archewell Foundation impact after Kate Middleton posted a Christmas message on Monday.

A clip posted by PEOPLE showed the highlights of Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a one-minute video.

In a never-before-seen footage, Harry and Meghan can be seen making significant public appearances over the past year, including their trips to Nigeria and Colombia.

Meanwhile, Coldplay’s A Sky Full of Stars was playing in the background of the video.

The exclusive clip was posted on the same day as the foundation's latest impact report.

In the viral report, the Archewell Foundation's co-executive directors James Holt and Shauna Nep reflect on the progress.

"This year, at The Archewell Foundation, we’ve witnessed the transformative power of human connection — of people reaching across divides to uplift one another. Our purpose is simple yet impactful: to show up, do good," James noted.

Shauna added, "To drive positive change, rally for communities in need, and nurture spaces where everyone is seen, valued, and supported. In 2024, we were honored to work alongside communities, families, and individuals who, despite facing tremendous hardship, are redefining what’s possible.”

Harry and Meghan’s video message came ahead of Princess Kate’s appearance at Christmas Carol concert on December 6, 2024.

Rare eye cancer treatment: NHS England to introduce 'pioneering' drug

Rare eye cancer treatment: NHS England to introduce 'pioneering' drug
Mahira Khan brings nostalgia with 'Bin Roye' BTS glimpses

Mahira Khan brings nostalgia with 'Bin Roye' BTS glimpses

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry drop major news before Kate’s key appearance

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry drop major news before Kate’s key appearance
Megan Fox reveals heartwarming reactions from her kids on pregnancy news

Megan Fox reveals heartwarming reactions from her kids on pregnancy news
Kate Middleton shares heartfelt video after 'emotional' olive branch to Harry
Kate Middleton shares heartfelt video after 'emotional' olive branch to Harry
Princess Eugenie visits hospital after key advice from mom Sarah Ferguson
Princess Eugenie visits hospital after key advice from mom Sarah Ferguson
New Documentary on Harry, Meghan could impact Royal reunion hopes
New Documentary on Harry, Meghan could impact Royal reunion hopes
Why Kate Middleton won’t receive Princess Diana’s £400k Spencer Tiara
Why Kate Middleton won’t receive Princess Diana’s £400k Spencer Tiara
Princess Kate's upcoming event to celebrate her improved health
Princess Kate's upcoming event to celebrate her improved health
Prince Harry, Prince Seeiso make special announcement in New York City
Prince Harry, Prince Seeiso make special announcement in New York City
Meghan Markle's to outshine Prince Harry's next move amid 'professional separation'?
Meghan Markle's to outshine Prince Harry's next move amid 'professional separation'?
Kate Middleton makes surprise move after subtle 'forgiveness' for Harry
Kate Middleton makes surprise move after subtle 'forgiveness' for Harry
King Charles breaks silence over Prince Andrew's 'secret' funding
King Charles breaks silence over Prince Andrew's 'secret' funding
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie given huge warning amid Prince Andrew's misery
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie given huge warning amid Prince Andrew's misery
Sarah Ferguson ‘spoils’ Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie Christmas plans
Sarah Ferguson ‘spoils’ Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie Christmas plans
Sarah Ferguson joins Princess Eugenie for Christmas fun without 'lost' Prince Andrew
Sarah Ferguson joins Princess Eugenie for Christmas fun without 'lost' Prince Andrew