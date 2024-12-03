Princess Kate to steal Queen Camilla's spotlight amid her health scare

Princess Kate to step toward taking on more royal duties in the coming months amid Queen Camilla's deteriorating health.
As per GB News, the Princess of Wales will make an attendance on her first state visit since she announced she was diagnosed with cancer.
She will accompanied by King Charles and the Prince of Wales to host the Emir of Qatar and one of his wives on the last visit to Buckingham Palace for three years.
However, Kate Middelton will take the spotlight as Queen Camilla will miss the event due to "lingering" side effects from a chest infection, according to the Buckingham Palace.
The mother of three will also attend an official welcome by Horse Guards and a carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace.
Princess Kate will take part in a private lunch at the king's palace and also enjoy a display of Qatari artefacts from the Royal Collection.
However, she will not be present for the evening's State Banquet.
To note, Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis in March.
But in September, the royal revealed she had finished her preventative chemotherapy treatment as she continues to recover.
Amid her cancer recovery,she only attended several high-profile events, such as Trooping the Colour, Remembrance Sunday, and Wimbledon.