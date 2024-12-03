Royal

Princess Kate to steal Queen Camilla's spotlight amid her health scare

Queen Camilla set to miss major royal event due to ‘lingering’ side effects from a chest infection

  • by Web Desk
  • December 03, 2024


Princess Kate to step toward taking on more royal duties in the coming months amid Queen Camilla's deteriorating health.

As per GB News, the Princess of Wales will make an attendance on her first state visit since she announced she was diagnosed with cancer.

She will accompanied by King Charles and the Prince of Wales to host the Emir of Qatar and one of his wives on the last visit to Buckingham Palace for three years.

However, Kate Middelton will take the spotlight as Queen Camilla will miss the event due to "lingering" side effects from a chest infection, according to the Buckingham Palace.

The mother of three will also attend an official welcome by Horse Guards and a carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace.

Princess Kate will take part in a private lunch at the king's palace and also enjoy a display of Qatari artefacts from the Royal Collection.

However, she will not be present for the evening's State Banquet.

To note, Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis in March.

But in September, the royal revealed she had finished her preventative chemotherapy treatment as she continues to recover.

Amid her cancer recovery,she only attended several high-profile events, such as Trooping the Colour, Remembrance Sunday, and Wimbledon.

Princess Kate to steal Queen Camilla's spotlight amid her health scare

Princess Kate to steal Queen Camilla's spotlight amid her health scare
Shraddha Kapoor makes major move after 'Stree 2' success

Shraddha Kapoor makes major move after 'Stree 2' success

Kate Middleton receives prestigious title ahead of Christmas Carol Concert

Kate Middleton receives prestigious title ahead of Christmas Carol Concert
Hong Kong to host city's largest panda exhibition with 2,500 sculptures

Hong Kong to host city's largest panda exhibition with 2,500 sculptures
Kate Middleton receives prestigious title ahead of Christmas Carol Concert
Kate Middleton receives prestigious title ahead of Christmas Carol Concert
King Charles shares heartbreaking news ahead of key royal event
King Charles shares heartbreaking news ahead of key royal event
Prince Andrew suffers major 'emotional' loss amid King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Prince Andrew suffers major 'emotional' loss amid King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry drop major news before Kate’s key appearance
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry drop major news before Kate’s key appearance
Kate Middleton shares heartfelt video after 'emotional' olive branch to Harry
Kate Middleton shares heartfelt video after 'emotional' olive branch to Harry
Princess Eugenie visits hospital after key advice from mom Sarah Ferguson
Princess Eugenie visits hospital after key advice from mom Sarah Ferguson
New Documentary on Harry, Meghan could impact Royal reunion hopes
New Documentary on Harry, Meghan could impact Royal reunion hopes
Why Kate Middleton won’t receive Princess Diana’s £400k Spencer Tiara
Why Kate Middleton won’t receive Princess Diana’s £400k Spencer Tiara
Princess Kate's upcoming event to celebrate her improved health
Princess Kate's upcoming event to celebrate her improved health
Prince Harry, Prince Seeiso make special announcement in New York City
Prince Harry, Prince Seeiso make special announcement in New York City
Meghan Markle's to outshine Prince Harry's next move amid 'professional separation'?
Meghan Markle's to outshine Prince Harry's next move amid 'professional separation'?
Kate Middleton makes surprise move after subtle 'forgiveness' for Harry
Kate Middleton makes surprise move after subtle 'forgiveness' for Harry