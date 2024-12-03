Royal

Kate Middleton radiates as she hosts first state visit after cancer

Princess Kate welcomed Amir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani

  • by Web Desk
  • December 03, 2024

Kate Middleton radiates as she hosts first state visit after cancer


The Princess of Wales dazzled in London today as she welcomed the Amir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, for a high-profile state visit.

This marks the official start of the Amir's two-day visit to the UK, with a grand ceremonial welcome scheduled at Whitehall later in the day.

Accompanied by Prince William, Princess Kate represented King Charles in greeting the Amir and Sheikha Jawaher.

This occasion marks the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales have performed this role since the South Korean President’s visit in November of last year.

The royal couple will escort the Amir and Sheikha Jawaher to Horse Guards Parade, where they will receive an official welcome before meeting King Charles at the Royal Pavilion.

While Queen Camilla will miss the welcome ceremony amid lingering viral chest infection, she is expected to join the proceedings later in the day.

The Queen will attend a private lunch with the royal hosts and their Qatari guests, as well as the state banquet at Buckingham Palace, which is being held in honor of the visit.

In a display of royal tradition, Kate and William will also take part in the carriage procession alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla.

However, the Princess of Wales will not attend the evening's state banquet.

