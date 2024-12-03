Ashley Scott, 'Jumanji' actress ties knot for the third time

Ashley Scott has happily tied the knot once again!
Taking to Instagram on Monday, December 2, the Jumanji star shared a video with her fans and offered them glimpses of her marriage with boyfriend Forrest, who works in property development.
“There are no words… except I Love you!” captioned the American model.
The video kicked off with the bridesmaid shoot which then featured the actress in a gorgeous white wedding dress.
It then transitioned into Scott’s daughter, also her flower girl, flaunting some of her acrobat moves as her mom followed behind, walking down the aisle, along with her maid of honor.
Next in the video were the lovebirds excitedly exchanging wedding vows and saying “I do.”
In the end of the clip were some photos of the wedding guests taken throughout the ceremony and clips showcasing some fun moves of the guests.
The video concluded with the couple’s photo from the back with a text that read, “Happily ever after.”
Ashley Scott Age:
The Secret Obsession actress, whose full name is Ashley McCall Scott, was born on July 13, 1977 in Metairie, Louisiana, United States. The model is 47 years old.
Is Ashley Scott still married?
Yes. Ashley Scott tied the knot with her boyfriend Forrest in December 2024.
Previously, the actress was married twice. Her first marriage, which was with producer Anthoney Rhulen lasted 4 years from 2004 to 2008.
In 2010, Scott was united in a wedlock with Worlds Apart lead singer Steve Hart, with whom she shares two daughters. The couple parted their ways in 2019.