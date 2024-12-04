King Charles, Queen Camilla host lavish state banquet for Qatari Royals

King Charles and Queen Camilla are hosting the Qatari Royals!
On Tuesday, December 3, Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani touched down in the UK on a state visit and were welcomed by the king, the queen, Prince William and Princess Kate.
Taking to Instagram Tuesday night, the Royal Family shared a short string of snaps that featured the British and Qatari monarchs.
“Tonight, The King and Queen hosted a State Banquet for The Emir and Sheikha Jawaher of the State of Qatar, and approximately 150 guests in the Ballroom at Buckingham Palace,” penned the Royal Family alongside the photos.
The caption continued, “Guests are usually invited based on their cultural, diplomatic or economic links to the country being hosted.”
In the small carousel, the images featured Queen Camilla dressed in a maroon floor-length gown with her crown shining bright on her head. Beside the queen was standing the Emir of Qatar in a black-and-grey traditional Arabic ensemble.
Right next to the Qatari Emir was King Charles in a black royal suit holding on the royal sword, followed by Tamim’s wife, Sheikha Jawaher in a gorgeous dark purplish gown.
The Qatari Royals are on a two-day state visit to the UK and are scheduled to conclude the visit on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.