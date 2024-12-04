Royal

Sarah Ferguson shares powerful message as King Charles snubs Princess Beatrice, Eugenie

  by Web Desk
  December 04, 2024

Sarah Ferguson has shared an uplifting message as all members of the Royal Family reunite for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

In a delightful carousel of photos and videos shared by Princess Eugenie on Tuesday from her exciting pre-Christmas fun, the Duchess of York could be seen having a whale of a time at Windsor Grand Park.

The Instagram post also included a delightful selfie of Eugenie with Sarah, and two videos of the 65-year-old walking with her grandchildren.

What caught the attention of her fans was a message written on her funky jacket, which read, “educate a girl change the word.”

Eugenie’s post was accompanied by a sweet nod to her mother, which read, “The start of the Christmas countdown was made even more magical this year by having some granny and mummy time at @windsorilluminated. I’d love to hear what festive things you get up to@sarahferguson15 #christmascountdown.”

This delightful Christmas post from Eugenie comes on the same day King Charles hosted a lavish state banquet for the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher.

The Royal Family seemingly snubbed Prince Andrew’s daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice as they excluded the sister-duo from the key Royal event.

It is pertinent to mention, despite representing the Royal Family on so many platforms, the York sisters do not hold any royal title.

