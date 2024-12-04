Sarah Ferguson shares powerful message as King Charles snubs Princess Beatrice, Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson has shared an uplifting message as all members of the Royal Family reunite for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
In a delightful carousel of photos and videos shared by Princess Eugenie on Tuesday from her exciting pre-Christmas fun, the Duchess of York could be seen having a whale of a time at Windsor Grand Park.
The Instagram post also included a delightful selfie of Eugenie with Sarah, and two videos of the 65-year-old walking with her grandchildren.
What caught the attention of her fans was a message written on her funky jacket, which read, “educate a girl change the word.”
Eugenie’s post was accompanied by a sweet nod to her mother, which read, “The start of the Christmas countdown was made even more magical this year by having some granny and mummy time at @windsorilluminated. I’d love to hear what festive things you get up to@sarahferguson15 #christmascountdown.”
This delightful Christmas post from Eugenie comes on the same day King Charles hosted a lavish state banquet for the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher.
The Royal Family seemingly snubbed Prince Andrew’s daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice as they excluded the sister-duo from the key Royal event.
It is pertinent to mention, despite representing the Royal Family on so many platforms, the York sisters do not hold any royal title.