Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive big blow from David Beckham and Victoria

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were snubbed by the royal family after David Beckham and Victoria Beckham made a high-profile appearance at a major royal event at Buckingham Palace.
As per GB News, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were once had amicable relations with David and Victoria Beckham
But now Beckhams and Sussexes have an estranged relationship and they all are no longer on speaking terms.
Notably, King Charles has deteriorated terms with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they left the royal titles in 2020.
However, the former English football team captain and the fashion designer have a strong professional bond with the British Monarch.
During the State Banquet, David and Victoria attended the prestigious event Palace Ballroom along with more than 170 honourable guests.
He marked the presence at the banquet after he was appointed as an ambassador for The King's Foundation in June.
Prince and Princess of Wales and the Princess Royal, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh alongside Sir Keir Starmer and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani also graced the event.