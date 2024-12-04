Suni Lee attends first ever New York Knicks game: ‘So much fun’

American gymnast Sui Lee was spotted at the NBA Cup crucial group match between the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic.
Two-time Olympic gold medalist who cheered for the New York Jets during its NFL clash with Seattle Seahawks at Metlife Stadium in Rutherford, New Jersey over the weekend was spotted at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, this time to support New York Knicks.
In front of a star-studded crowd, New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic 121-106 to qualify for the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup.
The 21-year-old gymnast appeared for the first time ever to support New York’s basketball team and was warmly welcomed by the Knicks. They also presented her team’s number 24 jersey with “Suni” written on it at the back.
Lee in a brief interview said, “Oh my gosh, it was so cool. I had so much fun, this is my first time at the Knicks game, and definitely want to remember, I'm currently getting my jersey signed in the back."
How rich is Suni Lee?
Suni Lee's net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. She earned a significant portion of her wealth from her Olympic performances, where she won gold, silver, and bronze medals, earning her a total of $75,000. She also made a record at the Paris Olympics 2024, becoming the first American gymnast to win two gold medals on uneven bars.
Suni Lee height and weight
Suni Lee, the American artistic gymnast, stands at a height of 5 feet (152 cm) which is an average height for a female gymnast and weighs 51 kg (112.2 lbs).