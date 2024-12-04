United in Tribute: Prince William, Prince Harry celebrate Diana's legacy

Prince William and Prince Harry have shared heartfelt tributes in honour of the 25th anniversary of the Diana Awards, celebrating the remarkable achievements of young individuals inspired by their late mother’s legacy.
William expressed his admiration in a personal letter, commending the winners for their "kindness and compassion" and noting how proud his mother would be of their accomplishments.
Writing from Kensington Palace, he acknowledged the challenges of today's world but praised the recipients for breaking barriers and driving positive change.
Meanwhile, Harry delivered a touching video message, reflecting on Diana’s enduring influence.
He highlighted the importance of addressing global issues like climate change, mental health, and social injustices, emphasising his belief in young people's power to inspire transformation, a value his mother deeply held.
The Duke highlights global challenges, stating: "No matter the challenges we face, whether it's climate change, mental health or systemic injustices."
Harry emphasised that "my mother's belief in the power of young people to drive positive change continues to inspire me."
Both princes highlighted how Diana's legacy lives on through youth making a positive societal impact.
The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales remain distant due to recent tensions; their tributes underscore their shared commitment to preserving Diana’s legacy and celebrating those making a difference in her name.