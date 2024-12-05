Prince Andrew's potential Royal Lodge eviction might a Royal distraction, expert

Prince Andrew's residence at Royal Lodge, a £30million mansion in Windsor Great Park, which he shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, has been at the center of a dispute with his brother, King Charles.
According to reports the monarch wanted to relocate the Yorks to Frogmore Cottage, the former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The recent reports are suggesting that Prince Andrew could potentially face eviction from the Royal Lodge if he fails to maintain the Windsor property.
However, according to a royal expert, Prince Andrew's potential eviction from Royal Lodge may be "smoke and mirrors.”
"It's been a traumatic year for the Royal Family, with both King Charles and the Princess of Wales battling cancer,” Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, said on GBN America.
He went on to explain, "So it really is not in the interests of the King to have further problem with Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.”
"Problems would obviously arise if this were to be pushed and there was to be some form of eviction. You can't see it because I can't see it because of the lease,” Fitzwilliams added.
Prince Andrew lives in the 30-room mansion since signing a 75-year lease in 2003.