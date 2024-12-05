Entertainment

‘Wednesday’ season 2: Jenna Ortega's first snap in horror show gets viral

‘Wednesday’ season 2 production concludes in Ireland, the show is set to release in July 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • December 05, 2024
Jenna Ortega’s first photo as Wednesday Addams on the set of Netflix show’s second season gets viral.

The horror series has finally wrapped up production of its second season and it is set to release in 2025.

For those unversed, Wednesday season two was shot in various locations of Ireland.

In the viral photo, Jenna can be seen standing straight with her arms crossed.

Al Gough and Miles Millar revealed that filming the highly-anticipated show in Ireland “truly magical”.

They further noted, “It adds a sense of timeless beauty, wonder and epic spectacle to the world of Wednesday. It’s no coincidence that Dracula author Bram Stokerhailed was from Dublin, and his stories were inspired by the stories of Irish folklore.”

Notably, Jenna will be taking over the producer role while playing the titular character in the new season.

The cast who will be reprising their roles along with Jenna includes Myers (Enid Sinclair), Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), and Dorobantu.

Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago) have all become series regulars. Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin) and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester) will stay on as series regulars.

Wednesday season 2 release date has not been officially announced yet but it will reportedly release in July 2025.

