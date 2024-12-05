Royal

Prince William releases video message as Harry addresses Meghan Markle divorce

Prince of Wales shares first statement after Prince Harry reacts to Meghan Markle divorce rumours

  • by Web Desk
  • December 05, 2024

Prince William releases video message as Harry addresses Meghan Markle divorce


Prince William shares emotional and heartfelt video message as estranged brother Prince Harry breaks silence on Meghan Markle divorce rumors.

The Duke of Sussex, during his recent appearance at The New York Times' DealBook Summit 2024 was asked how he deals with the speculations surrounding his marriage with Meghan.

"No, that's definitely not a good thing. Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times," Prince Harry replied to the event host, and NYT columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin with a laugh.

He continued, "We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?' " 

"It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls," Harry explained.

 "Their hopes are just built and built, and it's like, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,' and then it doesn't happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do," he added.

Shortly after Harry's candid confession, the Kensington Palace released a video from community carol service at Brecon Cathedral, Powys.

The video showcased the people expressing their thoughts on the purpose of the service.

The caption alongside the video read, "Last night’s community carol service at Brecon Cathedral, Powys, like those happening across the country, takes inspiration from the Christmas story which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down from their Royal titles in 2020 and moved to the US, have been married for past six years and share two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan Markle makes first appearance after Harry debunked split rumours

Meghan Markle makes first appearance after Harry debunked split rumours
Spotify unveils 2024 Top Lists: Taylor Swift, The Weeknd steal spotlight

Spotify unveils 2024 Top Lists: Taylor Swift, The Weeknd steal spotlight
Trump nominates billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman as NASA head

Trump nominates billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman as NASA head
Selena Gomez shares powerful message after receiving big acclaim

Selena Gomez shares powerful message after receiving big acclaim
Meghan Markle makes first appearance after Harry debunked split rumours
Meghan Markle makes first appearance after Harry debunked split rumours
Prince Harry breaks silence on Meghan Markle divorce rumours
Prince Harry breaks silence on Meghan Markle divorce rumours
Prince Andrew's potential Royal Lodge eviction might a Royal distraction, expert
Prince Andrew's potential Royal Lodge eviction might a Royal distraction, expert
United in Tribute: Prince William, Prince Harry celebrate Diana's legacy
United in Tribute: Prince William, Prince Harry celebrate Diana's legacy
Royal family bids ‘formal farewell’ as Buckingham Palace shuts down for three years
Royal family bids ‘formal farewell’ as Buckingham Palace shuts down for three years
Queen Camilla triumphs over illness to attend literary prize ceremony
Queen Camilla triumphs over illness to attend literary prize ceremony
Princess Kate stuns Royal fans with fashion twist during Qatar state visit
Princess Kate stuns Royal fans with fashion twist during Qatar state visit
King Charles breaks internet with Arabic greetings to Emir of Qatar
King Charles breaks internet with Arabic greetings to Emir of Qatar
Princess Anne takes key responsibility during Kate Middleton's absence
Princess Anne takes key responsibility during Kate Middleton's absence
Sarah Ferguson shares powerful message as King Charles snubs Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
Sarah Ferguson shares powerful message as King Charles snubs Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive big blow from David Beckham and Victoria
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive big blow from David Beckham and Victoria
Duchess Sophie steals Kate Middleton's spotlight in Aquamarine tiara at state banquet
Duchess Sophie steals Kate Middleton's spotlight in Aquamarine tiara at state banquet