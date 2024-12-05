Prince William releases video message as Harry addresses Meghan Markle divorce

Prince William shares emotional and heartfelt video message as estranged brother Prince Harry breaks silence on Meghan Markle divorce rumors.
The Duke of Sussex, during his recent appearance at The New York Times' DealBook Summit 2024 was asked how he deals with the speculations surrounding his marriage with Meghan.
"No, that's definitely not a good thing. Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times," Prince Harry replied to the event host, and NYT columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin with a laugh.
He continued, "We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?' "
"It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls," Harry explained.
"Their hopes are just built and built, and it's like, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,' and then it doesn't happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do," he added.
Shortly after Harry's candid confession, the Kensington Palace released a video from community carol service at Brecon Cathedral, Powys.
The video showcased the people expressing their thoughts on the purpose of the service.
The caption alongside the video read, "Last night’s community carol service at Brecon Cathedral, Powys, like those happening across the country, takes inspiration from the Christmas story which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down from their Royal titles in 2020 and moved to the US, have been married for past six years and share two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.