Aydah Vlach: Everything to know about 'SmellyBellyTV' star

Aydah Vlach is an American YouTuber, content creator, and social media influencer.
She is a member of the famous family who owns the YouTube channel SmellyBellyTV, which has over 3.47 million subscribers, with over 1.6 billion views to date.
She also has her own YouTube channel called It’s Aydah, with a total of 235k subscribers.
Her family channel SmellyBellyTV was established by Aydah Vlach's parents.
She mainly posted content on her YouTube channel featuring makeover videos, lifestyle videos, and family adventures.
They also shared content based on skits, vacation vlogs, challenges, birthday vlogs and holiday videos,
The videos are mostly on Aydah and they include titles such as 'Aydah's 10th Birthday Celebration,' 'Jayla vs. Aydah: Easy Bake Oven Cook-Off,' and 'Aydah's iPhone 8 Surprise!'
Aydah Vlach age
Aydah Vlach is 15 years old.
Aydah Vlach birthday
Aydah Vlach was born on April 27, 2008, and was raised in a Christian household in Minnesota, United States.
Jyla Vlach
Jyla Vlach is the oldest sibling, featured on the popular YouTube family channel SmellyBellyTV. She also has her own self-titled YouTube channel It'sJustJayJay.
On her YouTube channel, she posted fun family content for over 1 million subscribers.