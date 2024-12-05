Ayeza Khan set to conquer hearts in ‘ Humraaz’ with Zahid Ahmed, Feroze Khan

Ayeza has is all set up to rule the Pakistani drama industry with her another highly-anticipated drama, Humraaz.
In the upcoming serial, the Jaan E Jahan actress stars alongside “superstars” Zahid Ahmed and Feroze Khan.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, she posted a clip and captioned it, “With the Superstars of the show! - HumRaaz - Coming soon @7thskyentertainment @harpalgeotv @rind_farooq @zahid.ahmed.official @ferozekhan”
In the shared clip, the powerful trio can be seen striking poses in black outfits.
Ayeza khan was taking a selfie while Feroze and Ahmed where posing with her on each side.
For those unversed, the Pyare Afzal starlet has previously worked together with Feroze in Bikhra Mera Naseeb.
A fan commented under the video, "Yaaassss! The queen is back! So thrilled to hear about your next drama with these two actors! Your on-screen chemistry is always magic! Can't wait to watch you guys to create more unforgettable moments!"
Another wrote, “Ahhh can't wait for your next drama with Feroze and Ahmed!!! You three are going to set the screens on fire! Love you, Ayeza!"
“Ayeza, I'm beyond excited for your upcoming project! You're an incredible actress and I know you'll knock this role out of the park! Can't wait to see you shine!,” a third noted.
As of now the release date for Humraaz has not been announced yet.