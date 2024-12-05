Trending

Ayeza Khan set to conquer hearts in ‘ Humraaz’ with Zahid Ahmed, Feroze Khan

Ayeza Khan stars as Sarah in the new drama alongside 'superstars' Zahid Ahmed and Feroze Khan

  • by Web Desk
  • December 05, 2024


Ayeza has is all set up to rule the Pakistani drama industry with her another highly-anticipated drama, Humraaz.

In the upcoming serial, the Jaan E Jahan actress stars alongside “superstars” Zahid Ahmed and Feroze Khan.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, she posted a clip and captioned it, “With the Superstars of the show! - HumRaaz - Coming soon @7thskyentertainment @harpalgeotv @rind_farooq @zahid.ahmed.official @ferozekhan”

In the shared clip, the powerful trio can be seen striking poses in black outfits.

Ayeza khan was taking a selfie while Feroze and Ahmed where posing with her on each side.

For those unversed, the Pyare Afzal starlet has previously worked together with Feroze in Bikhra Mera Naseeb.

A fan commented under the video, "Yaaassss! The queen is back! So thrilled to hear about your next drama with these two actors! Your on-screen chemistry is always magic! Can't wait to watch you guys to create more unforgettable moments!"

Another wrote, “Ahhh can't wait for your next drama with Feroze and Ahmed!!! You three are going to set the screens on fire! Love you, Ayeza!"

“Ayeza, I'm beyond excited for your upcoming project! You're an incredible actress and I know you'll knock this role out of the park! Can't wait to see you shine!,” a third noted.

As of now the release date for Humraaz has not been announced yet. 

Best celebrity weddings 2024: Couples who got married this year

Best celebrity weddings 2024: Couples who got married this year
Meghan Markle grooves with Kerry Washington at 2024 Paley Honors Fall gala

Meghan Markle grooves with Kerry Washington at 2024 Paley Honors Fall gala
Ayeza Khan set to conquer hearts in ‘ Humraaz’ with Zahid Ahmed, Feroze Khan

Ayeza Khan set to conquer hearts in ‘ Humraaz’ with Zahid Ahmed, Feroze Khan
Ariana Grande burst with emotions over Drew Barrymore’s meaningful gift

Ariana Grande burst with emotions over Drew Barrymore’s meaningful gift
Triptii Dimri beats SRK, Alia Bhatt to claim India’s Most Popular Star of 2024
Triptii Dimri beats SRK, Alia Bhatt to claim India’s Most Popular Star of 2024
Shah Rukh Khan, Leonardo DiCaprio crossover film stalled for THIS reason
Shah Rukh Khan, Leonardo DiCaprio crossover film stalled for THIS reason
Atif Aslam treats Dhaka to unforgettable evening
Atif Aslam treats Dhaka to unforgettable evening
Priyanka Chopra teases exciting updates on 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Priyanka Chopra teases exciting updates on 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Fahad Mustafa achieves historic milestone: 'I am deeply honoured'
Fahad Mustafa achieves historic milestone: 'I am deeply honoured'
Hrithik Roshan cheers for his girlfriend Saba Azad's latest gig
Hrithik Roshan cheers for his girlfriend Saba Azad's latest gig
Mahira Khan makes candid confession about depression: 'it’s a disease'
Mahira Khan makes candid confession about depression: 'it’s a disease'
Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui breaks silence on his marriage in December
Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui breaks silence on his marriage in December
Muneeb Butt shares his two cents on dating: 'I do not get it'
Muneeb Butt shares his two cents on dating: 'I do not get it'
Hadiqa Kiani receives huge honor, makes it to BBC ‘100 Women 2024’ list
Hadiqa Kiani receives huge honor, makes it to BBC ‘100 Women 2024’ list
Tamannaah Bhatia spills unknown facts about 'Stree 2' song 'Aaj Ki Raat'
Tamannaah Bhatia spills unknown facts about 'Stree 2' song 'Aaj Ki Raat'
Yasir Hussain lashes out at Pakistani actors with Botox fillers
Yasir Hussain lashes out at Pakistani actors with Botox fillers