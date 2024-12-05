WhatsApp enhances group voice chat with new floating button

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature to improve voice chat action!
As per WABetaInfo, this new feature allows users to quickly start voice chats within their groups.
Previously, users had to access the group chat info screen or use the top app bar to begin a voice chat.
This update introduces a new and unique floating action button just above the send message button, making the feature more visible.
The new feature makes starting live conservations faster and easier.
Initially designed for larger groups with over 32 members, WhatsApp is now expanding this feature to smaller groups, even with just two participants.
Users can also notify all group members when a voice chat starts, letting them join if they want. To avoid unnecessary activity, the voice chat will automatically end if no one joins within 60 minutes.
However, this feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the coming weeks.
Additionally, WhatsApp is working on a feature to add a message to any forwarded content.
This update makes it easier for users to effortlessly add context or explanations to shared content.