Sci-Tech

WhatsApp enhances group voice chat with new floating button

Users can also notify all group members when a voice chat starts, letting them join if they want

  • by Web Desk
  • December 05, 2024
WhatsApp enhances group voice chat with new floating button
WhatsApp enhances group voice chat with new floating button

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature to improve voice chat action!

As per WABetaInfo, this new feature allows users to quickly start voice chats within their groups.

Previously, users had to access the group chat info screen or use the top app bar to begin a voice chat.

This update introduces a new and unique floating action button just above the send message button, making the feature more visible.

The new feature makes starting live conservations faster and easier.

Initially designed for larger groups with over 32 members, WhatsApp is now expanding this feature to smaller groups, even with just two participants.

Source:WABetaInfo
Source:WABetaInfo

Users can also notify all group members when a voice chat starts, letting them join if they want. To avoid unnecessary activity, the voice chat will automatically end if no one joins within 60 minutes.

However, this feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the coming weeks.

Additionally, WhatsApp is working on a feature to add a message to any forwarded content.

This update makes it easier for users to effortlessly add context or explanations to shared content.

Saima Noor joins Humayun Saeed, Sajal Aly for ‘Main Manto Nahi Hoon’

Saima Noor joins Humayun Saeed, Sajal Aly for ‘Main Manto Nahi Hoon’
Baltimore bridge collapse: Untold story of what happened on ground THAT day

Baltimore bridge collapse: Untold story of what happened on ground THAT day
Here's everything to know about ‘Unhinged with Chris Klemens’ host

Here's everything to know about ‘Unhinged with Chris Klemens’ host
Queen Mary’s daughter Princess Josephine makes secret acting debut

Queen Mary’s daughter Princess Josephine makes secret acting debut
Trump nominates billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman as NASA head
Trump nominates billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman as NASA head
Why was ChatGPT not recognising name, David Mayer?
Why was ChatGPT not recognising name, David Mayer?
Threads adds new filters to make searches more precise
Threads adds new filters to make searches more precise
WhatsApp to drop support for THESE three iPhone models in 2025
WhatsApp to drop support for THESE three iPhone models in 2025
Elon Musk's multi-billion dollar pay package rejected for second time
Elon Musk's multi-billion dollar pay package rejected for second time
Pesticides dangerous to pollinators found in majority of English rivers
Pesticides dangerous to pollinators found in majority of English rivers
THIS app can predict your death and help you live longer
THIS app can predict your death and help you live longer
Is wearable tech turning people into over-monitors?
Is wearable tech turning people into over-monitors?
Scented candles: The aesthetic trend with HIDDEN dangers
Scented candles: The aesthetic trend with HIDDEN dangers
Google Photos gets fresh look with revamped interface
Google Photos gets fresh look with revamped interface
Australia accuses Elon Musk of putting ‘agenda’ on X amid social media ban
Australia accuses Elon Musk of putting ‘agenda’ on X amid social media ban
Black Friday online shopping hits historic highs across the US
Black Friday online shopping hits historic highs across the US