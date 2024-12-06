Billie Eilish candidly shares how her dressing affected body confidence

Billie Eilish recently opened up about her past obsession with the Brandy Melville brand, revealing how it contributed to her struggles with body image.
Sharing her experience with bad body image, the Bad Guy singer revealed to Complex on Thursday, December 5 that her obsession with Brandy Melville as a kid heavily impacted her self-image.
"What's really interesting is that when I was a little girl, I loved big dresses," Eilish said.
She added, "All I wore was fairy dresses and skirts. I never wore pants or shorts when I was a little kid."
"But when I got to be about 11, I got obsessed with this brand called Brandy Melville," Eilish recalled.
The Blue singer continued, “And they only sold clothes in one siz I was chubbier and I was obsessed with these clothes, but I'de. buy a shirt and it wouldn't fit me. That's when my body problems started. I was around the age of 10 or 11. I got boobs at like 9, and I was just developing really early. I wasn't slim. Also, I was in ballet, and that's this whole world of body problems."
She stated she received comments on her baggy style that “she doesn't look like a girl. And she's not desirable.”
Eilish continued, "So when I made Happier Than Ever, I was kind of like, 'OK, people have decided that I'm this one thing. And I am that thing. But I'm also all these other things.'"
The LUNCH singer revealed that she went to a "completely extreme version of it" and started hyper-feminine style to avoid comments about her baggy clothing.
To note, Billie Eilish started her career as a musician in 2015 along with her brother Finneas, after uploading their song Ocean Eyes to SoundCloud.