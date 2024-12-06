Entertainment

Lisa Kudrow teases potential of 'Friends' type sitcom with Ray Romano

The 'Friends' alum cast alongside Ray Romano in new Netflix film 'No Good Deed'

  • by Web Desk
  • December 06, 2024
Lisa Kudrow couldn’t help but pitch the idea of a sitcom to Ray Romano while they were filming their new drama.

Speaking at the No Good Deed premiere on December 04, the Friends alum spoke with PEOPLE about working alongside the Everybody Loves Raymond star on her latest Netflix drama and also unveiled the potential project she pitched him on set.

Kudrow said, "He's everything I thought he would be. He's easy. He's effortless. He's a fantastic actor.”

She added, "It's everything I sort of fantasized. I'd see Ray in other things, and say, 'God, he's a really good actor. I'd love to work with him, but I guess that'll never happen.'"

Kudrow expressed that she was "nervous" while working with Romano as it was her first time, but he "turned out to be exactly who I thought he would be."

Upon asking about her return to multi-camera sitcoms, The Boss Baby star shared "I kept saying to Ray, like, 'Let's do a sitcom. Come on. Rehearse all week and then shoot. Let's do that,'" adding, "I think I forget what the hard work was in the beginning of doing one of those shows."

To note, in No Good Deed, which is set to release on December 12, on Netflix, Kudrow and Romano played the role of longtime couple Lydia and Paul.

As per the official synopsis, the couple "decide to move on from their empty nest to forge a new life," so they list their longtime home "and the real estate frenzy begins.”

