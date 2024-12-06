Royal

Duchess Sophie receives key royal's title ahead of Kate's Carol Concert

Royal Family seemingly delighted over Duchess Sophie's major milestone

  • by Web Desk
  • December 06, 2024
Duchess Sophie receives key royals title ahead of Kates Carol Concert
Duchess Sophie receives key royal's title ahead of Kate's Carol Concert

The 'secret weapon' of the royal family, Duchess Sophie received a historic honour ahead of Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Concert. 

The Duchess of Edinburgh has taken a noble role which was previously held by her father-in-law, Prince Philip.

Sophie has become a patron of Capability Scotland, a charitable organisation supporting disabled people for over 75 years. 

Notably, the late Duke of Edinburgh performed his duties as the patron of the same organisation for over six decades.

The official Instagram page of the charity paid tribute to the Duchess as she embarked on a new chapter of her life. 

The statement reads, "The timing of the change coincided with International Day of People with Disabilities, underscoring the charity’s ongoing commitment to empowerment and inclusivity."

"The role will entail: the Duchess attending key events, such as their upcoming 80th-anniversary celebrations and engage with its transformative work."

"Her role will also include recognising and celebrating the efforts of its fantastic staff and volunteers."

It is pertinent to note that Duchess Sophie received this new title ahead of Princess Kate's big Christmas event, which is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on December 6. 

Ushna Shah offers peek inside lazy mornings in Nathia Gali

Ushna Shah offers peek inside lazy mornings in Nathia Gali

Sabrina Carpenter makes first appearance in chic style after Barry Keoghan split

Sabrina Carpenter makes first appearance in chic style after Barry Keoghan split
Duchess Sophie receives key royal's title ahead of Kate's Carol Concert

Duchess Sophie receives key royal's title ahead of Kate's Carol Concert
Inside Travis Kelce’s ‘extra special’ plans for Taylor Swift’s 35th birthday

Inside Travis Kelce’s ‘extra special’ plans for Taylor Swift’s 35th birthday
Prince Harry fulfils Princess Diana’s major wish with Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry fulfils Princess Diana’s major wish with Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry rejects Kate Middleton's olive branch with shocking confession
Prince Harry rejects Kate Middleton's olive branch with shocking confession
Princess Beatrice’s husband shares special statement amid Andrew drama
Princess Beatrice’s husband shares special statement amid Andrew drama
Kate Middleton finally reveals Christmas Carol Service theme with rare photo
Kate Middleton finally reveals Christmas Carol Service theme with rare photo
Prince Harry accused of ‘only mixing with upper classes’ on official visits
Prince Harry accused of ‘only mixing with upper classes’ on official visits
Harry attends New York party after dismissing divorce rumours with Meghan Markle
Harry attends New York party after dismissing divorce rumours with Meghan Markle
Camilla vows to continue fight against domestic abuse despite health challenges
Camilla vows to continue fight against domestic abuse despite health challenges
Meghan Markle hints at sadness over relationship with estranged father
Meghan Markle hints at sadness over relationship with estranged father
Queen Mary’s daughter Princess Josephine makes secret acting debut
Queen Mary’s daughter Princess Josephine makes secret acting debut
Princess Anne almost breaks Royal protocol in oops moment: Watch
Princess Anne almost breaks Royal protocol in oops moment: Watch
Meghan Markle receives surprise honour in UK amid 'truly magical celebration'
Meghan Markle receives surprise honour in UK amid 'truly magical celebration'
Meghan Markle grooves with Kerry Washington at 2024 Paley Honors Fall gala
Meghan Markle grooves with Kerry Washington at 2024 Paley Honors Fall gala