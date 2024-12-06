Duchess Sophie receives key royal's title ahead of Kate's Carol Concert

The 'secret weapon' of the royal family, Duchess Sophie received a historic honour ahead of Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Concert.
The Duchess of Edinburgh has taken a noble role which was previously held by her father-in-law, Prince Philip.
Sophie has become a patron of Capability Scotland, a charitable organisation supporting disabled people for over 75 years.
Notably, the late Duke of Edinburgh performed his duties as the patron of the same organisation for over six decades.
The official Instagram page of the charity paid tribute to the Duchess as she embarked on a new chapter of her life.
The statement reads, "The timing of the change coincided with International Day of People with Disabilities, underscoring the charity’s ongoing commitment to empowerment and inclusivity."
"The role will entail: the Duchess attending key events, such as their upcoming 80th-anniversary celebrations and engage with its transformative work."
"Her role will also include recognising and celebrating the efforts of its fantastic staff and volunteers."
It is pertinent to note that Duchess Sophie received this new title ahead of Princess Kate's big Christmas event, which is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on December 6.