Kate Middleton's brother gives shocking update before Christmas Carol Concert

  • December 06, 2024

Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton got candid about his mental health struggles ahead of his sister's next Royal appearance.

James shared details into how he managed to combat suicidal thoughts with the help of his family members.

During his appearance at BBC Sounds, aired on Saturday James told the hosts of the show, Nikki Bedi and Jon Kay, "My family knew I was suffering, but actually they couldn't help at that specific time."

He continued, "And it was only when I understood where I was, and the therapist suggested that the family get involved, that they did get involved." 

James further revealed, "And it was a great way of managing it. I couldn't imagine sitting around the family table and then suddenly saying during dinner: 'Oh, I feel suicidal.'

"That would not be the right environment to be able to have a conversation," said Kate's brother, adding, "But my family were unbelievably supportive."

This emotional confession from James Middleton comes just hours before Kate Middleton's next Royal appearance at the Christmas Carol Service in Westminster Abbey on Saturday, December 6.

