Top 3 Jennifer Aniston movies and TV shows every fan must watch

No one can match the aura of exceptional Jennifer Aniston!
The actress, who first began mesmerizing the audience with her iconic role Rachel Green in the hit NBC sitcom Friends, is undoubtedly one of the most successful and cherished actresses in Hollywood.
In her long-spanning career, the actress has worked in numerous films and TV shows in which she delivered outstanding performances and nailed each and every role of hers.
Top 3 Jennifer Aniston Movies and TV shows:
Although there are multiple films and shows that proved to be superhit, here’s the list of top 3 among them.
1- Friends:
First premiered on September 22, 1994, Friends is a widely acclaimed American TV sitcom which aired on NBC for a decade. The show revolved around the personal and professional lives of six reckless adults living in Manhattan, as they get into adventures, making their lives both troublesome and happening.
Jennifer Aniston, who plays the character of Rachel Green in the show, created a lasting impression on the audience with her charm and fashion sense, and is still among the most beloved characters.
Besides Aniston, the show also starred Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry.
2 – The Morning Show:
Jennifer Aniston’s The Morning Show first aired its first episode on November 1, 2019, and provides an inside look into the lives of the people who take the responsibility to help America wake up in the morning, while also juggling with the challenges faced by the team and internal politics.
The show features Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, and Bel Powley.
3 – Murder Mystery:
Murder Mystery follows the story of a New York police officer and his wife, who in efforts to reignite the spark in their marriage, plan to have a vacation in Europe. However, the vacation turns sour when the couple gets framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire.
The movie, released on June 14, 2019, stars Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Luke Evans, Terence Stamp, Gemma Arterton, David Walliams, and Dany Boon.