King Charles advises Prince William to avoid his mistakes

Prince William reportedly received heartfelt advice from his father, King Charles, emphasising the importance of prioritising family over royal duties.
Royal expert Ingrid Seward shared insights with Fox News Digital, revealing that King Charles warned his eldest son against repeating past mistakes.
“He told William, ‘There’s nothing more important than your family. Don’t make the mistakes I made. I focused on duty and neglected my marriage — and look how that turned out.’”
Charles’s words come from a place of personal experience. His complicated love story with Camilla Parker Bowles began in the early 1970s but was interrupted by his naval duties.
Camilla later married Andrew Parker Bowles, while Charles wed Lady Diana Spencer in 1981. However, their marriage was fraught with difficulties, leading to a highly publicised divorce in 1996, a year before Diana's tragic death.
Charles and Camilla eventually rekindled their romance and married in 2005.
William, now the Prince of Wales and heir to the throne, seems to have taken his father’s advice to heart. His relationship with Kate Middleton, now the Princess of Wales, began during their time at St. Andrews University in 2001.
After a brief split in 2007, the couple reunited and tied the knot in 2011. They now share three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
This year has tested the couple’s resilience. In January, Kensington Palace announced that Kate underwent planned abdominal surgery. William set aside his royal responsibilities to support his wife and their children during her recovery.
By September, Kate shared the joyous news that she was cancer-free, describing the challenges of her nine-month journey and expressing gratitude for the support of her family.
King Charles is said to be a strong advocate for William and Kate’s partnership, admiring their ability to balance royal duties with family life.
His advice to William serves as a poignant reminder of the lessons learned from his own past and the enduring importance of prioritising loved ones over obligation.