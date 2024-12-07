Royal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel ‘betrayed’ amid growing tensions

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were betrayed after their independent lifestyle from a royal family

  • by Web Desk
  • December 07, 2024
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel ‘betrayed’ amid growing tensions

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly feeling “betrayed” after facing a challenging week filled with personal and public struggles.

As per GB News a royal source shared that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "feel betrayed" following the neighbours and past colleagues blowing them in a new German Documentary.

The source said, "Both Meghan and Harry feel the show is yet another one-sided take down of them and just want it all to stop."

They added, "It's like they can't escape their past and are still being judged on things that happened over five years ago but they know it gets people talking and makes money.”

“Meghan feels hurt by a lot of people - but especially her neighbours, who she feels have betrayed her by telling people this, rather than offering friendship and support,” the tipster revealed.

The source continued, “It was hard for her to make this move and have the eyes of the world on them, so she needed some friends, but obviously she was quite guarded because of what she'd been through.”

They shared, "Meghan is very wary of getting close to people and trusting them and this documentary has confirmed she was right. There's no denying that Meghan doesn't have a large set of friends - but that's because she can't trust a lot of people."

Notably, in a new documentary on Sussexes, their Californian neighbours slammed them for their independent lifestyle.

