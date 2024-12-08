Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share epic weekend moment, fans in awe 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted together at the Mumbai airport as they jet off to an undisclosed destination.
In a viral reel circulating the most adorable couple of B-town made weekends just right as they made their way to the security check hand-in-hand.
For the journey, Kaif looked stunning in beautiful tissue pink traditional wear paired with juttis.
She kept her hair loose and finished her look with stylish sunglasses.
Meanwhile, her husband complemented her in a grey, washed denim shirt and jeans, accessorizing with a cap and a pair of sunglasses.
Vikat fans chimed the comments section, showering praise.
"The irony is she understands the value of culture and embracing it," one fan wrote.
"They are indeed adorable," a second fan penned.
"Absolutely adorable," a third user penned.
On the work front, Katrina Kaif is set to star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.
Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal has several projects lined up including Laxman Utekar's Chhaava and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.