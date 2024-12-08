Nick Jonas drops anniversary photo dump with wife Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made most of their anniversary in New York City.
On December 7, 2024 the American country singer shared a bunch of photos as the family of three enjoyed a small vacation on their 6th wedding anniversary.
In the first frame, fans spotted a tender moment between the trio as PeeCee held their daughter close in her arms while Nick placed a little kiss on her back.
The next photo featured them posing at a place adorned with pre-Christmas celebrations reflecting festive vibes. Their expressions stole the spotlight.
Moreover, in the third and last image, he shared a moment from their family movie time, where they watched the recently release Moana 2. Malti was seen completely drawn in the film.
He penned a caption to showcase love for his family, "6-year wedding anniversary, Moana 2, family time, New York City, what could be better. My heart is full."
PeeCee fans took to the comments section with love-filled congratulatory messages admiring their bond.
"Precious fam! You guys are love," one fan wrote.
Another penned, "Happy Anniversary, NP."
For the unversed, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra exchanged vows in a grand wedding back in 2018 in two separate ceremonies.
They welcomed their daughter Malti Mari Chopra Jonas in January 2022.