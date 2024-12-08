Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio ditches his signature style for Miami outing: PHOTOS

Leonardo DiCaprio made unusual appearance in Miami during Art Basel on Sunday

  • by Web Desk
  • December 08, 2024
Leonardo DiCaprio ditches his signature style for Miami outing: PHOTOS
Leonardo DiCaprio ditches his signature style for Miami outing: PHOTOS

Leonardo DiCaprio made a rare public appearance on Sunday, as he stepped out in Miami during Art Basel.

The Titanic actor, who has rarely been without a nose and mouth covering since the advent of COVID-19 in 2020, caught eyes when he was spotted without his signature mask.

For the lowkey outing, DiCaprio opted for a black hooded jacket and matching black joggers which he paired with a black cap, grey T-shirt.

Completing his casual look with a pair of comfortable-looking grey running trainers, DiCaprio looked relaxed and at ease in the sun.

Moreover, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was later seen with his face-mask back in place while chatting on the phone.

PHOTOS: TheImageDirect.com
PHOTOS: TheImageDirect.com

DiCaprio’s outing comes after he celebrated his birthday with the A-list freinds, including Brad Pitt and Steven Spielberg.

The star-studded 50th bash was held at a private estate in the Hollywood Hills and to maintain privacy, DiCaprio utilized the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows members-only club, as per Pagesix.

Moreover, Leonardo DiCaprio has also recently celebrated his first anniversary with with 26-year-old model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.

Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor celebrate Sharmila Tagore's 79th birthday

Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor celebrate Sharmila Tagore's 79th birthday
Prince William brings festive cheer with his heartfelt step

Prince William brings festive cheer with his heartfelt step
La Paz: World’s highest city with culture like no other

La Paz: World’s highest city with culture like no other
Leonardo DiCaprio ditches his signature style for Miami outing: PHOTOS

Leonardo DiCaprio ditches his signature style for Miami outing: PHOTOS
Taylor Swift says she ‘never wanted’ Eras Tour to end as it comes to close
Taylor Swift says she ‘never wanted’ Eras Tour to end as it comes to close
Hailey Bieber makes first event appearance to support Gigi Hadid after welcoming son
Hailey Bieber makes first event appearance to support Gigi Hadid after welcoming son
Liam Payne gets emotional tribute during Jingle Bell Ball concert
Liam Payne gets emotional tribute during Jingle Bell Ball concert
Nina Dobrev, Candice King, Kat Graham delight fans with ‘Vampire Diaries’ reunion
Nina Dobrev, Candice King, Kat Graham delight fans with ‘Vampire Diaries’ reunion
Kris Jenner spills beans on hosting 13 grandkids for holidays
Kris Jenner spills beans on hosting 13 grandkids for holidays
Paul Mescal's first 'SNL' monologue gets crashed by Marcello Hernandez
Paul Mescal's first 'SNL' monologue gets crashed by Marcello Hernandez
Britney Spears' mom Lynne sparks reunion buzz with her major move
Britney Spears' mom Lynne sparks reunion buzz with her major move
Madonna reunites with beau Akeem Morris in NYC after breakup rumours
Madonna reunites with beau Akeem Morris in NYC after breakup rumours
Selena Gomez claps back at Eugenio Derbez’s criticism of her 'Emilia Pérez' performance
Selena Gomez claps back at Eugenio Derbez’s criticism of her 'Emilia Pérez' performance
Amber Heard makes first appearance after pregnancy announcement
Amber Heard makes first appearance after pregnancy announcement
Lana Del Rey offers rare peek into her marriage with Jeremy Dufrene
Lana Del Rey offers rare peek into her marriage with Jeremy Dufrene
Gigi Hadid radiates elegance at her L.A Guest In Residence store opening
Gigi Hadid radiates elegance at her L.A Guest In Residence store opening