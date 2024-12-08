Leonardo DiCaprio ditches his signature style for Miami outing: PHOTOS

Leonardo DiCaprio made a rare public appearance on Sunday, as he stepped out in Miami during Art Basel.
The Titanic actor, who has rarely been without a nose and mouth covering since the advent of COVID-19 in 2020, caught eyes when he was spotted without his signature mask.
For the lowkey outing, DiCaprio opted for a black hooded jacket and matching black joggers which he paired with a black cap, grey T-shirt.
Completing his casual look with a pair of comfortable-looking grey running trainers, DiCaprio looked relaxed and at ease in the sun.
Moreover, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was later seen with his face-mask back in place while chatting on the phone.
DiCaprio’s outing comes after he celebrated his birthday with the A-list freinds, including Brad Pitt and Steven Spielberg.
The star-studded 50th bash was held at a private estate in the Hollywood Hills and to maintain privacy, DiCaprio utilized the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows members-only club, as per Pagesix.
Moreover, Leonardo DiCaprio has also recently celebrated his first anniversary with with 26-year-old model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.