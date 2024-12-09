Ranbir Kapoor shares exciting details about his most anticipated movies 

Ranbir Kapoor has new projects in the works!
After the massive success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, the actor revealed that a second installment is in the works that will be made across three parts.
In a quick conversation with Deadline Hollywood, the Wake up Sid star spilled some unknown facts about what is going to be next.
When asked about Animal, Ranbir stated, “Director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is making another film right now and that would be Animal Part 2 by 2027.”
He stressed on Sandeep’s idea behind the Animal franchise, “Vanga intends to make it over three parts and the second part is called Animal Park.”
“It’s very exciting because now I get to play two characters, the antagonist and the protagonist,” the dad of one further added.
During the same chat, he also spoke about Brahmastra Part 2 saying its currently in the writing process.
“While Part 1 was called Shiva, part 2 is called Dev. The most exciting part for me is the cast which has not been announced yet," Ranbir explained.
In the first part of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor starred alongside Triptii Dimri and Brahmstra featured his real-life wife, Alia Bhatt.