Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor's 'Abir Gulaal' wraps filming in London 

Latest reports have surfaced about Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s highly anticipated rom-com Abir Gulaal.
The duo commenced filming of their romantic comedy at various locations in and around London on September 29, 2024.
Now, as per the latest reports, the superstars have completed a 40-day shooting schedule in the British capital, London.
Other sources also suggest that the entertainer will be screened for the select audiences only and the makers intend to promote the movie internationally by showcasing it at various film festivals.
After its run at prominent movie festivals, the team behind the cross-cultural project will make decisions regarding its theatrical release, expected in the latter half of 2025.
Director Aarti S. Bagdi shared insights into the plot, revealing the movie follows the journey of two individuals, who, by chance, help each other heal with love to be the expected outcome.
Abir Gulaal featured the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor in the role of a UK-based chef.
It is pertinent to mention that apart from the Bollywood superstar Vaani Kapoor, the rom-com also stars Lisa Hayden.
Fawad Khan earned much appreciation and love for his roles in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kapoor&Sons, Khoobsurat and more.