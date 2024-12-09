Royal

Palace issues major news as King Charles faces 'health, safety concerns'

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer on February 5, 2024

  • December 09, 2024
King Charles III beloved royal residence, Sandringham Estate, has been reopened for public after “healthy and safety” concerns.

On December 7, the residence announced an expected decision to to close part of its Winter Light Trail, citing "health and safety" issues.

Taking to Instagram, the official announcement read, "All ticket holders for this evening’s cancelled event on Saturday 7 December have now been emailed and/or sent a text message."

The trail was affected by Storm Darragh's strong winds and heavy rains, as a result all ticket-holders for Saturday's event were reimbursed.

"Our team on the ground are monitoring conditions on site today and assessing any damage following yesterday's weather. We are sincerely hoping to be able to welcome you along to tonight's (8th Dec) Luminate and will update you further here, at approximately midday or as soon as possible. Thank you for understanding,” the message further read.

Later on, Sandringham’s official page revealed that the trail had been reopened.

The message read, "We have completed our safety checks following yesterday's closure and are delighted to say we will be open as normal tonight and can't wait to welcome you!"

Notably, King Charles was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and he's still battling with it.

