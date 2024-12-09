Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai to welcome new baby amid divorce rumors? 

Abhishek Bachchan is looking to expand his family with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan amid rife separation rumors.
The two have been making headlines about an impending divorce but their recent pictures attending an event together brought relied to their fans, quashing rumors.
During a candid appearance on Riteish Deshmukh's chat show, Case Toh Banta Hai, Abhishek was teased about the idea of having a second child.
“All your names begins with A. then what wrong have Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan done?" the host asked.
To this, the Dasvi star responded, “This, you'll have to ask them. But I think this has become a tradition in our house. Abhishek, Aaradhya…"
Riteish then said, “After Aaradhya?" to which Abhishek replied saying, “Now we'll see after the next generation comes.”
“Who will wait that much? Like Riteish, Riaan, Rahyl (his two sons), Abhishek, Aaradhya…"the host jokingly added.
For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan welcomed a cute daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011.
Both sparked split rumors after arriving separately at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in July.
The speculations further fueled when Abhishek went missing from Aishwarya Rai's birthday post for their daughter.