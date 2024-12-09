Taylor Swift shares emotional statement as she wraps historic Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is “doing it with a broken heart!”
On Sunday, December 8, the Cruel Summer hitmaker brought curtains down on her record-bursting Eras Tour on an emotional note at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver.
The 14-time Grammy winner, whose sixth concert tour forever changed the cultural landscapes, expressed heartfelt gratitude to her fans as she concluded the era of thrilling concerts.
“I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date — my beloved Eras Tour," said the Blank Space crooner in a video shared by a fan on X.
The singer, before kicking off her final Lover speech of the tour, stated, "We have toured the entire world... we have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I've ever done in my entire life.”
"We've gotten to perform for over 10 million people on this tour," the Enchanted singer added.
Notably, Taylor Swift’s record-shattering Eras Tour sold a total of $2,077,618,725 in tickets as per the New York Times.
The outlet also revealed that Swift’s tour “double the gross ticket sales of any other concert tour in history.”
During the last concert, the Lover singer’s fans sang a “Happy Birthday” song to her ahead of Swift’s 35th birthday on Friday, December 13, 2024.
For the uninformed, Taylor Swift kicked off the Eras Tour in March 2023.