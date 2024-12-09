King Charles reveals surprising reason for 'anxiety' on coronation day

Even King Charles gets anxiety on his big day!
The monarch has confessed that he was worried his crown might topple off during his coronation in May 2023.
While speaking to a group of Canadian women last year, who visited the UK last year to retrace their steps from Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953, King Charles revealed that he practiced wearing the crown, just like his late mother Queen Elizabeth II used to do so he would be used to its weight.
The conversation was captured in an upcoming documentary called Coronation Girls.
King Charles explained the difference between the heavy 5lb. St. Edward’s Crown and the lighter Imperial State Crown he also wore at the ceremony.
“It’s important to wear it for a certain amount of time because you get used to it then. But the big one that you are crowned with, the St. Edward's crown ... is much heavier and taller,” he told the women.
King Charles further added, “So there's always that feeling slightly anxious in case it wobbles. You have to look really straight ahead.”
Coronation Girls is set to air on PBS in Canada on December 26.