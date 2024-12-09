Donald Trump praises 'good looking' Prince William for his accomplishments

During their recent meeting in Paris, Donald Trump revealed details of a private conversation with Prince William, where they spoke for over 30 minutes at the British ambassador's residence.
The former US president and the Prince of Wales met on Saturday following their attendance at the ceremonial reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral.
This high-profile encounter was the first time the two had met since Trump's state visit to the UK in 2019.
In their conversation, Trump and William exchanged warm greetings in front of photographers, with the former president praising the prince as a "good man" and commending his work as "fantastic."
Trump also discussed updates on the royal family's health challenges, sharing that William had shared information about King Charles III's battle with cancer and the Princess of Wales's ongoing health concerns.
This private dialogue offered a rare glimpse into the royals' personal lives and their efforts to manage significant health challenges.
"I asked him about his wife and he said she's doing well," Trump told the New York Post.
The former president also enquired about King Charles III, who was diagnosed with cancer in February after treatment for an enlarged prostate.
"His father is fighting very hard," Trump revealed, adding that William "loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad."
The Princess of Wales has been slowly resuming her public duties after completing her cancer treatment in September. Kate was recently seen attending her annual Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey with William and their children last Friday.
Meanwhile, the King has continued to fulfill his royal responsibilities despite his ongoing cancer treatment.
During their meeting in Paris, Trump praised Prince William's appearance, noting how well he looked.
"He's a good looking guy. He looked really, very handsome last night," Trump told the New York Post.
The former president noted that while some people don't appear as good in person, this wasn't the case with William.
"He looked great. He looked really nice, and I told him that," Trump added.
The warmth between the two men was evident as they greeted each other, with Trump gesturing to the prince and declaring: "Good man, this one."
At Notre Dame Cathedral, Trump gave William a friendly pat on the shoulder before they exchanged handshakes. The two appeared at ease with each other, with Trump telling reporters, “Wow, what a nice group,” during their initial encounter.
The meeting centered on the significance of UK-US relations, with Trump also reminiscing about fond memories of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
"We had a great talk for half an hour, a little more than half an hour. We had a great, great talk," Trump concluded.