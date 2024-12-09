Kai Trump drops glimpses of her exciting ‘day on course’

Kai Trump is offering peeks into her exciting golf days!
Taking to her official Instagram handle, the 17-year-old granddaughter of President-elect Donald Trump shared a carousel of photos and videos with her 754K fans, offering them some exciting glimpses from her days on the golf course.
Dressed in a casual blue shirt and charcoal grey-colored shorts, the influencer smiled for the photo as she posed on bale net wrap in the first snap.
The second slide featured a video that saw the beautiful social media star in minimal makeup, holding a camera in her hands, while the third saw Kai playing golf on the course.
Other snaps and videos also featured the gorgeous golf player making memories while doing the things she enjoys the most.
Alongside the carousel, she captioned, “Days on the course.”
“Kaiiii is THE NEW FACE OF GOLF!!” a fan commented, while another penned, “Awesome Kai!! Can’t wait to see you on the LPGA Tour.”
A third gushed, “A wonderful young lady full of life . Love her energy.”
Meanwhile, praising Kai’s grandfather Donald Trump, a fourth penned, “I love your Grandpa. It brightens my day every morning when I realize he is going to be our President again! He is a powerhouse, a patriot, and we are lucky to have hi!”
Kai Trump Golf Recruit:
The eldest grandchild of Donald Trump has been playing golf for thirteen years and has made quite a name in the game.
Kai Trump is currently the team captain at The Benjamin School in Jupiter, Florida and plays for the “high school’s varsity team.”
Kai Trump Height and Weight:
Kai Madison Trump’s height is 5’9” feet, which is equal to 175.26 cm. Her weight is 120 lbs.