Ushna Shah kicks off wedding season in style with her 'forever dulha'

  • by Web Desk
  • December 10, 2024
Ushna Shah kicks off the wedding season in style with her 'forever dulha'

Ushna Shah’s December is all about weddings and playing dress up!

Turning to her Instagram space on Tuesday, the Parizaad actress shared a reel from a recent Mehndi function.

The footage featured Ushna making most of her time grooving to the beats with her better half Hamza Amin.

Next up she also flaunted her look of the day and the outfit crafted by her most favourite designer Nomi Ansari.

“Shaadi season and my forever dulha,” the diva captioned the reel.


For the winter wedding, the Habs actress opted to wear a fully embroidered orange dress with detailing on the neck, bodice and sleeves.

To amp up her style game, she paired her look with gold drop traditional earrings and neatly tied her hair.

In the party makeup department, Ushna turned major inspiration by going totally subtle.

Fans rushed to comment as they gushed over the married duo and their love for life. 

One taken aback by the sight wrote, “So pretty.”

“Looking lush push,” a second user added.

“Gorgeous doll,” the third effused.

“Cutest couple mashallah,” another fan penned.

For the unversed, Ushna Shah married professional golfer Hamza Amin in February 2023 and since then the former has been pretty vocal about her love for him publicly. 

