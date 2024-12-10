Sci-Tech

'Sora is here': OpenAI unveils revolutionary AI video generation model

Video generation tool, announced in February 2024, is now available for American users

  by Web Desk
  • December 10, 2024
'Sora is here': OpenAI unveils revolutionary AI video generation model

OpenAI has finally launched the highly anticipated artificial intelligence (AI) video generation model Sora for the users.

According to Reuters, OpenAI on Monday, December 9, 2024, released its AI model capable of creating videos from text for its ChatGPT Plus and Pro users.

The AI video generation model named Sora was first introduced in February 2024, but at that time it was only accessible to a limited number of users as it was in its research preview phase. After a new announcement on Monday, now ChatGPT Plus and Pro users can access Sora Turbo at no additional cost.

As per the company, Sora Turbo is the new version of the Sora that is significantly faster than the model previewed in February.

The AI company said in a blog post, “We're working on tailored pricing for different types of users, which we plan to make available early next year.”

With the new AI model, users can generate “realistic” videos of up to 20 seconds long and in widescreen, vertical, or square aspect ratios with over 1080p resolution. Users can use their “own assets to extend, remix, and blend, or generate entirely new content from text.”

Sora is not available in EU countries, Switzerland, and the UK. ChatGPT Plus and Pro users in the US and other regions where the chatbot is accessible can generate up to 50 videos at 480p resolution or fewer videos at 720p each month.

Furthermore, the Pro Plan that will be made available early next year will include “10x more usage, higher resolutions, and longer durations.”

