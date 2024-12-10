Entertainment

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez suffers tragic 'accident' after 18th birthday

Xochitl Gomez starred in ‘Doctor Strange 2’, she is also a ‘Dancing with the Stars’ winner

  December 10, 2024
Xochitl Gomez, whose full name is Xochitl Fiona Gomez-Deines, has revealed that she suffered a minor foot injury.

On Monday, December 9, the Marvel star posted a couple of pictures on her social and shared that she had an “accident.”

In the last frame, Gomez can be seen sitting in a hospital bed with her leg in covered in a cast.

The American actress captioned the post, “Prone to accidents.”

Shortly after Gomez’s post, her fans swarmed the comment section to send her well-wishes.

A fan wrote, “omg I hope you are feeling better now. Don’t worry the cast won’t be up for that long.

Another commented, “Sending you well-wishes and a virtual hug, take care of yourself queen.”

Let’s take a look at how Gomez became famous and her stellar career.


Why is Xochitl Gomez famous?

Xochitl Gomez rose to fame after her debut in 2019’s Shadow Wolves, she played a character called Chucky in the hit film.

Later on, she starred as Francis in Boob Sweat (2021), and America Chavez/Miss America in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

What superhero is Xochitl Gomez?

Xochitl played a role of America Chavez/Miss America in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

The stellar cast of the marvel movie includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen · Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams, Jett Klyne and Julian Hilliard.

What languages does Xochitl Gomez speak?

Xochitl Gomez belongs to Mexican descent, however, she is also fluent in Spanish.

