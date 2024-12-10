Kate Middleton shares delightful message after achieving big milestone

Princess Kate issued a delightful update to royal fans after she achieved a big milestone.
The official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales released a video, featuring pleasant moments from St Albans Christmas Carol service.
The future Queen expressed happiness after seeing people spreading the message of "love and empathy," which was also the theme of this year's Carol Concert.
Alongside the video message, the message reads, "So lovely to see community carol services across the country helping to spread the messages of love and empathy that are central to the Christmas story and the Together at Christmas service from Westminster Abbey last Friday."
"Here are some of the highlights from last night’s St Albans service."
It is important to note that Kate's statement came after she was shortlisted for TIME’s Person of the Year honour.
As per TIME, the Princess of Wales was included in the prestigious list due to her resilience and determination during her cancer journey, for raising awareness about the disease and handling the controversies.