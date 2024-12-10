Entertainment

Grace Keeling, Ella Rutherford share sweet kiss amid Australia trip

Grace Keeling and Ella Rutherford embraced each other with a passionate kiss and hug

  • by Web Desk
  • December 10, 2024
Grace Keeling and Ella Rutherford shared a sweet kiss on their flight as they left Australia together, marking a romantic moment after their time on I’m A Celebrity…

As per Mirror, Grace Keeling, who is professionally known as GK Barry and her girlfriend showcased their affection after leaving Australia.

The TikTok star recently competed in TV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and ended in fifth place, she was eliminated on Day 20 of the competition.

While leaving from the show, Grace, 25, was greeted on the famous bridge by her footballer girlfriend, Ella Rutherford.

The pair embraced each other with a passionate kiss and hug.

Grace and Rutherford, couldn't hold their love, during their way home, While making their way home, Ipswich Town star attempted to kiss Grace.

They were in a playful mood as GK asked, “How excited are you to be going home?" Ella responded: "Yeah,"

Before her flight Grace shared her decision to speak publicly about her romance with Ella.

Grace said, "Before I went in, I was quite private about my relationship… I didn't say her name or anything, but I just thought, I really want to connect with these people and relate to a lot of them.”

She went on to add, "So when I was talking with Dean [McCullough], I wanted to be as open as possible and I just thought, you know what, I'm just going to say it. I was like, I can't sit there and not say how I feel."

Grace Keeling partner

Grace Keeling is currently dating Ella Rutherford, who is a footballer who plays as a striker for Ipswich Town.

Grace Keeling net worth

According to The Tab, her net worth is at least £1,000,000, also she has 3.6 million followers on her TikTok, approximately her total income is £100,000 per annum from her TikTok account alone.

